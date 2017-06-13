CARSTAR Champions Opens in Houston

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts has announced the opening of CARSTAR Champions in Houston, Texas. The new franchise is owned and operated by Kevin and Blanca Williams.

“Joining CARSTAR was an easy business decision for us,” said co-owner Kevin Williams. “We can now leverage the benefits of being part of the CARSTAR family and give our customers the service and attention that they would expect from an independent shop. CARSTAR provides access to networks, training and partnerships to ensure we provide quality and affordable repairs to our customers.”

CARSTAR Champions has been servicing its community for over 40 years. Kevin and Blanca Williams purchased the business five years ago and modernized the facility. They expanded the collision repair capabilities by adding a heated paint booth, laser measuring capabilities, frame machine and waterborne paint, and achieved I-CAR Gold class status. By converting to a CARSTAR franchise, it affords them the benefits of a larger MSO while allowing them flexibility to do what they love: supporting their community and helping their customers solve their vehicle repair issues.

CARSTAR Champions will provide everything from full auto collision repair, small dent and ding fixes and paint jobs.

For more information, visit www.carstar.com. CARSTAR is actively seeking new franchisees.