Body Shop Business
Franchises/CARSTAR North America
ago

CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Joins 2017 Farmers Insurance Mountain Territory Agents Conference

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CARSTAR Wally's Auto Body Pays Tribute to Vietnam Veterans

Acquire Quantum EFX Improves Color-Matching Process Speed and Accuracy

AkzoNobel to Launch New Automotive Paint Line with Dave Kindig at 2017 SEMA Show

ASA of Massachusetts and Rhode Island to Host Preview of Technology and Telematics Forum V5.0

Sherwin-Williams to Showcase Products, Services and Builds at SEMA Show

Every Body Shop Should Post John Eagle Verdict for Insurance Adjusters to See, Attorney Says

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

Certification: Not Just a Fad

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Mitchell Launches Guidewire Marketplace Accelerators to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Mobile Transactions

CARSTAR’s Colorado locations recently participated in the 2017 Farmers Insurance Mountain Territory Agents Conference, in Blackhawk, Colo.

Approximately 160 agents attended this year’s conference, which is designed and hosted by the insurance agents.

“We strive to deliver the highest-quality repairs and excellent customer satisfaction to the customers of our insurance partners,” said Jeremy Robideau, chairman of the CARSTAR Colorado Business Group and owner of CARSTAR Kraftsmen Collision. “This was a great opportunity to further our relationship with Farmers Insurance and continue to build upon our performance metrics with them.”

Show Full Article