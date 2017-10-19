CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Joins 2017 Farmers Insurance Mountain Territory Agents Conference

CARSTAR’s Colorado locations recently participated in the 2017 Farmers Insurance Mountain Territory Agents Conference, in Blackhawk, Colo.

Approximately 160 agents attended this year’s conference, which is designed and hosted by the insurance agents.

“We strive to deliver the highest-quality repairs and excellent customer satisfaction to the customers of our insurance partners,” said Jeremy Robideau, chairman of the CARSTAR Colorado Business Group and owner of CARSTAR Kraftsmen Collision. “This was a great opportunity to further our relationship with Farmers Insurance and continue to build upon our performance metrics with them.”