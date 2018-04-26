CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Joins Collision Repair Education Foundation Career Fair in Denver

One of the significant opportunities in today’s collision repair industry is inspiring young adults to pursue careers as collision repair professionals – filling the need for skilled technicians trained to work on technologically advanced vehicles.

To help meet that need in the Denver region, CARSTAR’s Colorado Business Group joined forces with the Collision Repair Education Foundation for the April 13 Denver career fair.

Approximately 150 students from local tech schools attended the event and visited with CARSTAR facility owners regarding present and future job opportunities. Students also competed in the “CARSTAR Pit Stop Challenge,” where they raced each other, and the timer, in removing and replacing tires. The best time was 26 seconds.

“There are tremendous opportunities in the collision repair industry for young people who want to pursue a career that offers independence, growth potential, hands-on craftsmanship, reliable employment and the longer-term potential to become an entrepreneur and business owner,” said Jeremy Robideau, owner of CARSTAR Kraftsmen Collision in Colorado Springs and CARSTAR West Auto Body in Denver. “There will always be a local need for collision repair professionals, and as vehicle technology advances, so does the need for highly skilled technicians.”