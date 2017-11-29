CARSTAR Eastern Hills, Progressive, Enterprise Provide Vehicles to Two Veterans in Need

Recently, CARSTAR Eastern Hills joined Progressive Insurance and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) to provide two restored vehicles to U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Powell and U.S. Army Sgt. Candy Varvel.

Both sergeants are facing tough life circumstances and are in desperate need of need vehicles.

Progressive-Buffalo partnered with CARSTAR Eastern Hills, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and others for this event.

On top of the new cars, the two veterans received six months of free motor insurance, a year’s warranty and a stash of gift cards.

The donation is courtesy of Progressive Insurance and the NABC. This November, Progressive Service Centers and CARSTAR honored veterans across the country in the fifth annual vehicle-giveaway event.

In association with the NABC’s Recycled Rides project, Progressive and several national and local partners donated vehicles to these heroes in appreciation of their service.

In addition to CARSTAR Eastern Hills, three other CARSTAR locations in Connecticut, Illinois and Ohio participated in the giveaway.

Keys to Progress is one of the single-largest donations of vehicles in the history of the Recycled Rides program.