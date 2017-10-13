Body Shop Business
CARSTAR Ferber Automotive Opens in Angola, N.Y.

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced the opening of CARSTAR Ferber Automotive in Angola, N.Y., owned by Thomas Ferber.

CARSTAR Ferber Automotive offers free collision repair estimates, state-of-the-art unibody and frame repair equipment, expert color matching, towing assistance, vehicle pick-up and delivery and a nationwide warranty for most repairs, according to CARSTAR.

“We continue to expand our presence in the upstate New York region and are proud to welcome CARSTAR Ferber Automotive and owner Thomas Ferber to our CARSTAR family,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America. “His commitment to the highest-quality collision repair and excellent customer service make them excellent representatives for our CARSTAR brand.”