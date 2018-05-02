CARSTAR Gearing up for ‘Shine Month’ Fundraising to Fight Cystic Fibrosis

CARSTAR stores across the United States and Canada are leading the way in supporting cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy as they prepare for another successful “Shine Month” in June.

CARSTAR’s support of the fight against cystic fibrosis started when Victoria, granddaughter of Harry Belmont, the former owner of CARSTAR Mississauga Hawkestone, received a cystic fibrosis diagnosis in 1997. At that time, the life expectancy of someone living with cystic fibrosis was 30.

Over the course of the more than 20-year partnership, Canadian franchise partners, vendors and community supporters helped CARSTAR raise more than $3 million for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Contributions like these make a tremendous impact, proof being that the life expectancy of someone living with cystic fibrosis is now 53.3 in Canada and 47 in the United States.

“I have come a long way since my initial diagnosis, but just like any other 21-year-old, living away from family, working and going to school is not always easy,” says Victoria. “My family has been incredibly supportive of me, and the fact that my grandfather’s legacy cause is still supported by CARSTAR to this day is motivation for me to keep pushing forward.”

This past winter was especially difficult for Victoria, as she was in and out of the hospital, but she remains committed to graduating college this May. Excited to earn her diploma in office administration from Fanshawe College, Victoria looks forward to what the future holds for her and, more importantly, spending some much-needed time with her family on vacation this spring.

“Since 1997, when our partnership first began, CARSTAR franchise partners from across Canada, and most recently the U.S., strive to raise funds that will hopefully lead to a cure for Victoria and others just like her who are living with cystic fibrosis,” says Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “We have challenged our network to raise over $375,000 for the fight against cystic fibrosis, and the energy we are already seeing behind this year’s Shine Month has me confident our franchise partners will drive us to exceeding this goal.”

The Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis, taking place on May 27 across Canada, and the Great Strides Walk, happening across the United States throughout the month of May, will kick off CARSTAR’s Shine Month fundraising. When Shine Month arrives in June, stores across North America will be hosting car washes, barbecues, golf tournaments, wing nights, auctions and more – all to support the cause in finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.

To find a Shine Month event near you, visit www.carstar.com/about/carstar-cares/ or www.carstar.ca/en/about/carstar-cares/soaps-it-up/.