CARSTAR Haliburton Launches in Ontario, Canada

CARSTAR Haliburton has officially launched, located at 154 Industrial Park Drive, Haliburton, Ontario.

Owned by the newest multi-store CARSTAR owner, Paul Cross, CARSTAR Haliburton will be able to offer premium collision repairs to those in the greater Haliburton area.

“I was committed to providing premium collision repairs and customer service when I opened CARSTAR Lindsay back in 2010,” said Paul Cross. “At the time, I didn’t realize how many people were lacking this service in their area, and I realized I could do more in other regions too.”

CARSTAR Haliburton is a 6,500-square-foot facility offering full collision repairs, windshield repairs and repairs on large vehicles with aluminum components. This store, along with CARSTAR Lindsay, will be managed by Sean Hartin, the new general manager/director of operations. Hartin, an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in the collision repair field, is instrumental in ensuring processes are followed, standards are upheld and expectations are exceeded.

“Paul and his team work tremendously hard to ensure they provide a premier experience for all of their customers, and we could not be more proud to have them represent the CARSTAR brand,” says Collin Welsh, regional development manager. “We’re extremely lucky to have such dedicated franchise partners on our team, and we know the Haliburton area will be grateful to have this expertise now in their area.”

CARSTAR Lindsay contributes to local hockey teams, foundations and fundraises every June for Cystic Fibrosis Canada, CARSTAR Canada’s charity of choice.