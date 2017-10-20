CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Steps Up for Golf Tournament

CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body was one of the event sponsors for the recent Mount Prospect (Ill.) Chamber of Commerce 2017 Centennial Celebration Golf Outing at Mount Prospect Golf Club.

With perfect weather, nearly 100 golfers participated in the centennial celebration. CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body sponsored a hole for the second consecutive year, as well as several skill contests. CARSTAR Ideal hosted a longest drive contest at the par-4, 535-yard first hole. Chris Laporta of Erie Insurance won the contest and a $50 gift card with an estimated 334-yard drive. CARSTAR Ideal also sponsored a 10-foot putting contest. At the CARSTAR tent, golf tees, ice water, soda, sleeves of golf balls, snacks and Starbucks Gift Cards were distributed to the golfers.

“I had so much fun meeting and talking with all the chamber members that I’m really looking forward to next year’s outing,” said Jim Irmen, owner of CARSTAR Ideal.