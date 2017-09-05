CARSTAR Impact of Cascade Opens in Grand Rapids, Mich.

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced the opening of CARSTAR Impact in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The facility is CARSTAR’s sixth in Michigan.

James Engen, Ryan Engen and Mark Wierenga own the CARSTAR location.

“We’re proud to welcome James, Ryan and Mark to the CARSTAR family,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America. “As we continue to expand across Michigan, owners like these three gentlemen will be essential in building our brand and serving our customers.”