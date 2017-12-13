Body Shop Business
Business/CARSTAR
ago

CARSTAR Imperial Auto Works Opens in Skokie, Ill.

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Spectra Premium Heater Cores Maximize Efficient Heat Transfer

Bates Collision Centers in Houston ‘Fuels Smiles’ by Giving Away Two Vehicles to Hurricane Harvey Survivors

Hunter Educational Video Explains Why Cars Need Wheel Alignment

CARSTAR Imperial Auto Works Opens in Skokie, Ill.

PPG, ASE Name Brian Yoder 2017 Master Refinish Technician of the Year

Antitrust Suit Contends GEICO Scheme Left Consumers with Unsafe Cars

N.Y. Body Shop Files Lawsuit Against Mercedes-Benz Dealer

Nippon Paint Makes Bid to Buy Axalta

Columbus, Ohio, TV News Investigator Looks at Vehicle Scanning

One-Man Russian Body Shop Repairs Collision-Damaged Vehicles on YouTube – And People Are Watching

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced the opening of CARSTAR Imperial Auto Works in Skokie, Ill.

Owned by Jake Grinshpun, the facility employs certified technicians trained to work on all makes and models, and it participates in ongoing education programs on the latest vehicle technologies and materials.

“We continue to expand our presence in the Chicago region and are proud to welcome CARSTAR Imperial Auto Works and owner Jake Grinshpun to our CARSTAR family,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America. “His commitment to the highest-quality collision repair and excellent customer service make him an excellent representative for our CARSTAR brand.”

Show Full Article