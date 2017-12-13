CARSTAR Imperial Auto Works Opens in Skokie, Ill.

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced the opening of CARSTAR Imperial Auto Works in Skokie, Ill.

Owned by Jake Grinshpun, the facility employs certified technicians trained to work on all makes and models, and it participates in ongoing education programs on the latest vehicle technologies and materials.

“We continue to expand our presence in the Chicago region and are proud to welcome CARSTAR Imperial Auto Works and owner Jake Grinshpun to our CARSTAR family,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America. “His commitment to the highest-quality collision repair and excellent customer service make him an excellent representative for our CARSTAR brand.”