CARSTAR Intrepid Collision Launches in Colton, California

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Intrepid Collision located in Colton, Calif.

Owner David Sanchez originally entered the industry from the insurance side, supporting customers with their claims and repair experience. Eventually making his way onto the collision repair side as a store owner and then earning his law degree, Sanchez never forgot the importance of a premier customer experience.

“Reputation, industry standards, EDGE, CSI scores, support – there are countless reasons why we decided to partner with CARSTAR,” said Sanchez. “Insurance relationships are incredibly important to me, because I was on that side for years, and the fact that this top-tier company upholds those same standards made this next step for my business a no-brainer.”

CARSTAR Intrepid Collision is a 9,400-square-foot facility offering full collision repair, glass repair or replacement and is equipped to perform aluminum repairs. Committed to not only a premier customer experience but also expert repairs, the team at CARSTAR Intrepid Collision holds I-CAR Gold status and 12 OEM certifications.

“David is unique in that he started his career in the insurance space, so he has worked on countless claims while managing various repair centers in his market,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “The fact that he understands the value of explaining the repair process to customers and supporting them with their claims is what makes the team at CARSTAR Intrepid Collision a perfect match for this family, as our values align so well.

The team at CARSTAR Intrepid Collision will continue to support their local charities and Colton High School. Looking forward to supporting CARSTAR’s North American charity of choice, Sanchez and the team will do their part to raise funds for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.