CARSTAR Joins Progressive, National Auto Body Council for Veterans Day 'Keys to Progress' Event

This Veterans Day, a number of the country’s veterans and their families will be driving away with refurbished cars, courtesy of Progressive Insurance and the National Auto Body Council (NABC).

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Progressive Service Centers and CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts are honoring veterans across the country in the fifth annual vehicle-giveaway event. In association with the NABC’s Recycled Rides project, Progressive, along with several national and local partners, is donating vehicles to these heroes in appreciation of their service.

This year, four CARSTAR locations in Connecticut, Illinois, New York and Ohio are participating in the giveaway.

“Recycled Rides is a labor of love for our CARSTAR store owners,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America. “With transportation, these veterans and their families have access to basic necessities many of us take for granted like medical treatment, jobs and education. We are proud of those who are honoring our nation’s military members by helping restore these vehicles. What Progressive has done in putting on this program is an incredible example of how the collision industry can come together to help make these deserving heroes lives better.”

Participating CARSTAR stores Include:

  • CARSTAR Colormagic Collision – Columbus, Ohio
  • CARSTAR Pete’s of South Windsor – South Windsor, Conn.
  • CARSTAR Troy – Troy, Ohio
  • CARSTAR Eastern Hills – Williamsville, N.Y.

“Keys to Progress” is one of the single largest donations of vehicles in the history of the Recycled Rides program.

