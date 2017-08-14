Body Shop Business
CARSTAR
CARSTAR Metcalf Now Locally Owned and Operated, Using BASF Glasurit 90

CARSTAR Metcalf in Stillwell, Kan., now is locally owned and operated and using BASF’s Glasurit 90 Line paint system.

“We have direct-repair relationships with more than 20 insurance partners,” said Steve Hahn, CARSTAR Metcalf owner. “Now that this location is locally owned, I want to be even more involved in the community.”

Hahn said he is planning an open house in October.

“Without the support of the CARSTAR corporate operations team the last four years, purchasing this shop would not have been possible,” Hahn said.

An I-CAR Gold-certified collision repair shop, CARSTAR Metcalf formerly was a corporate training center for CARSTAR.

I-CAR Gold status means technicians are trained in the latest procedures and technologies to make a safe repair. The shop repairs an average of 160 vehicles a month and repairs all makes and models.

“Steve has been in the collision repair business for more than 20 years,” said John Moreau, BASF North American key account manager. “His dedication to the customer mirrors BASF’s commitment to the automotive refinish business. BASF is looking forward to working with Steve to support the growth of CARSTAR Metcalf.”

Every year, CARSTAR Metcalf hosts a First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) training event. According to Hahn, local firefighters and EMTs are given hands-on training with extrication equipment to learn the best and safest ways to help accident victims. This year’s event will be held on Nov. 8. Visit the CARSTAR Metcalf Facebook page for more details.

