Body Shop Business
Business/CARSTAR
ago

CARSTAR Kraemer Collision Center Moves to New Location in Anaheim, Calif.

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Consumers Warned About Insurance Steering, DRPs in New Video

Attorney Todd Tracy to Keynote Midwest Auto Body Trade Show

La-Man Extractor/Dryers Remove Contaminates from Compressed-Air Systems

Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces Application for Ultimate Collision Education Makeover Grants

Federal Lawmakers Introduce Bill Aimed at Preventing Truck ‘Underride’ Crashes

Antitrust Suit Contends GEICO Scheme Left Consumers with Unsafe Cars

N.Y. Body Shop Files Lawsuit Against Mercedes-Benz Dealer

Nippon Paint Makes Bid to Buy Axalta

Columbus, Ohio, TV News Investigator Looks at Vehicle Scanning

One-Man Russian Body Shop Repairs Collision-Damaged Vehicles on YouTube – And People Are Watching

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced that CARSTAR Kraemer Collision Center, a member of the CARSTAR family since 2013, has moved to a new facility at 2841 E. La Palma Ave. in Anaheim, Calif.

Owned by Joel Cuevas, Jorge Cuevas and Joanne Cuevas, CARSTAR Kraemer Collision Center was founded by their father, Jorge Cuevas, in 1979. The store is a longtime supporter of community events, youth sports team and local charities.

CARSTAR Kraemer and its I-CAR Gold-certified technicians provide comprehensive services from full collision repair to small dent and ding fixes, storm damage repair, paintless dent repair and vehicle painting. They service all makes and models, including imports, and provide limited aluminum repairs. They also service fleet vehicles.