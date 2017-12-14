CARSTAR Kraemer Collision Center Moves to New Location in Anaheim, Calif.

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced that CARSTAR Kraemer Collision Center, a member of the CARSTAR family since 2013, has moved to a new facility at 2841 E. La Palma Ave. in Anaheim, Calif.

Owned by Joel Cuevas, Jorge Cuevas and Joanne Cuevas, CARSTAR Kraemer Collision Center was founded by their father, Jorge Cuevas, in 1979. The store is a longtime supporter of community events, youth sports team and local charities.

CARSTAR Kraemer and its I-CAR Gold-certified technicians provide comprehensive services from full collision repair to small dent and ding fixes, storm damage repair, paintless dent repair and vehicle painting. They service all makes and models, including imports, and provide limited aluminum repairs. They also service fleet vehicles.