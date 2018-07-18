CARSTAR Launches 600th North American Collision Repair Facility

CARSTAR announced that it has hit the milestone of 600 stores with the opening of CARSTAR Sudbury (Autoworks) in Sudbury, Ontario. CARSTAR states that this brand-new 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is an excellent representation of what CARSTAR has become.

“Our network is filled with incredible teams across North America who consistently raise the bar, paving the way forward for higher industry expectations,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “Focused on finding new ways to boost franchise partner profitability while also remaining humble is how we got to where we are today, and how we will hit our goal of 1,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada.”

CARSTAR states that with the support of its proprietary EDGE Performance Platform, it is able to uphold its high standards, while simultaneously driving the business forward.

“CARSTAR has a powerful reputation, and for us it just made sense to join this premier collision repair brand as their values align with ours,” said Vince Pollesel of CARSTAR Sudbury (Autoworks). “Being so involved in the local automotive industry here, with seven dealerships in the Sudbury market, it’s important for us to uphold our reputation by joining a prestigious force like CARSTAR.”

Fighting cystic fibrosis is the North America cause, with both U.S. and Canadian locations committed to donating to both the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

“Celebrating this monumental moment for CARSTAR is incredible for us, because as their network grows, so does their commitment to the fight to end cystic fibrosis,” says Christine Martysiewicz, director – corporate partnerships, Cystic Fibrosis Canada. “This partnership started over 20 years ago when a franchise partner’s granddaughter was diagnosed with CF, and now CARSTAR has raised over $3 million for Cystic Fibrosis Canada.”