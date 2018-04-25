CARSTAR Launches New Operations and Sales Structures Across U.S.

Shifting away from its traditional zone structure, CARSTAR has reallocated, expanded and promoted various teams and team members to better support the regions they serve, the company said.

The goal of the realignment is to improve the number of “touchpoints” with CARSTAR’s franchise partners.

“These additional touchpoints have proven to have a direct effect on franchise profitability, as stores access their trusted point of contact as needed,” the company said.

Zone directors and area managers on the operations team will use the proprietary CARSTAR EDGE Performance Platform to enhance store performance, CARSTAR noted.

After more than four years in the United States, the EDGE program “has proven to provide trailblazing results for its stores.” EDGE is comprised of tested practices that are replicable and proven to drive franchise profitability, vehicles through the facility as well as operational improvements (demonstrated through key performance indicators), according to CARSTAR.

“Rewarding our tremendously hardworking team and bringing in new members allows us to better support stores, as leaders are now proportionate to the stores they serve,” said John Burns, CARSTAR’s head of U.S. operations. “It is an exciting time for us at CARSTAR as the network is growing at an exceedingly fast rate, but now this realignment ensures our support for our stores will not waiver in the process.”

In conjunction with the operational improvements, the CARSTAR sales team, which supports insurance agreements across the United States, also has realigned to be closer to the operations team and more self-managing, the company noted.

“Aimed to alleviate pressures our insurance partners may be facing, CARSTAR has installed an estimatics review team, remains committed to upholding performance-based agreements and works to ensure customers receive the same premier service at every CARSTAR location,” CARSTAR said in a news release.

CARSTAR is part of Charlotte-based Driven Brands.

“Our sales team is driven to exceed our insurance partners’ expectations, with the objective of being a total solution, by providing top-level customer service and performance metrics,” said Arlo Johnson, U.S. vice president of sales for CARSTAR. “Uniting the operations and sales team will ensure we continue to outperform the industry, and in turn, drive the success of our network, insurance partners and vendors.”