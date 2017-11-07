CARSTAR, Maaco Make Franchise Times Magazine’s Top 200 List

CARSTAR and Maaco have been ranked in Franchise Times magazine’s Top 200, the most comprehensive ranking of the 500 largest U.S. franchise systems.

Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise Times Top 200 placed CARSTAR 108th on the list, with more than 550 independently owned collision repair facilities. Maaco was 140th, with more than 500 locations.

CARSTAR and Maaco are part of Charlotte-based Driven Brands.

Meineke, also in the Driven Brands portfolio, was ranked 136th, with nearly 1,000 locations.

Among the top 10 automotive franchises, CARSTAR ranked fourth, Meineke was seventh and Maaco was eighth.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among the top companies in the world,” said Dennis Elliott, vice president of development and franchising for Driven Brands. “Through the past year, we have strengthened our operational and financial performance at these three dynamic companies, grown tremendously, integrated our operations and developed new cross-functional opportunities for all three brands. This an excellent sign of these accomplishments.”

The Franchise Times Top 200+ is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year’s performance. In a five-month research process and building upon a database that began in 1999, the research team uses a combination of companies’ voluntary reports and publicly available data, including the franchises’ most recent franchise disclosure documents and Securities and Exchange Commission filings.