CARSTAR Metcalf Donates Car to Local Needy Mother

CARSTAR announced that CARSTAR Metcalf in Stilwell, Kan., gifted a refurbished vehicle to a local needy mother and Coast Guard veteran as part of the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

Karen Carter Veal of Kansas City, Mo., received the keys to a 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 at a ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. Veal was chosen by Veterans Community Project (VCP) in Kansas City. She lives in “Veterans Village,” which is a community of tiny homes built by the VCP as transitional living for homeless veterans. She currently shares a car with her son and needed her own transportation to become more independent.

“This car will be a blessing to two families a million times over,” said Josh Henges, clinical director at Veterans Community Project.

Veal is currently employed and plans to start school to learn medical coding next fall.

The Nissan was donated by Farmers Insurance. The vehicle had been damaged due to a collision but had less than 30,000 miles. Technicians at CARSTAR Metcalf volunteered their skills to repair and refurbish the car.

“When Farmers offered this car, I thought it was a perfect fit for the NABC Recycled Rides program,” said Steve Hahn, owner of CARSTAR Metcalf. “This is a great way to give back to veterans and show them appreciation.”

Added Ron LaPointe, MSO account manager for Farmers Insurance, “Farmers feels privileged to be able to give back to a veteran. Farmers Insurance is committed to serving the neighborhoods where our employees and customers live, work and play; we have a deep respect for military members and veterans as they honorably serve the nation’s community at large,”

Employees at the Farmers Olathe, Kan., office also donated some “extras” to the veteran during the holiday season, including gift cards that can be used for clothing, a car seat for Veal’s grandson and car-related items.

Many other businesses and organizations donated to make this car giveaway possible, including LKQ Mid-America, Auto Detailing, Charity Cars and the NABC.