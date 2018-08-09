CARSTAR Momentum 2018 Raises Over $230,000 for Fight Against Cystic Fibrosis

CARSTAR announced that franchise partners, vendors and insurance leaders from both the U.S. and Canada came together at the annual North American conference and raised $230,000 for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.

Throughout the Momentum 2018 CARSTAR conference, attendees had various opportunities to donate to its charitable cause. Proceeds raised from selling CARSTAR branded socks, participating in the “Walk the Line” charity walk and bids on the silent auction all went towards fighting cystic fibrosis (CF). However, nobody was expecting the generosity for the final night at the CARSTAR Dinner and Awards Gala. According to CARSTAR, franchise partners “mobilized, almost instantly, with a colossal showing of generosity raising $200,000 in that room alone.”

“I have never been more proud to be a part of the CARSTAR family and to be working for this outstanding network of franchise partners,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “All we said was, ‘You can ring a bell if you donate $500’. Almost instantly, the whole room began working together to collect funds, lined up to donate on the spot or feverishly bid on the silent auction items. I was moved by the heartfelt generosity – it was an emotional evening for everyone in that room and is something that I will never forget.”

Peter Chavez from the LC Group was first in line to donate with a $1,000 contribution that they eventually tripled later in the evening. CARSTAR Red Deer was next in line with a $1,000 donation, which was on top of the donated $2,000 prize money from Wednesday’s Shine Month Award. After that, donations came from every corner of the continent, including whole regions banning together for a partnered contribution.

Some notable donations came from:

CARSTAR St. Louis Business Group

CARSTAR British Columbia locations

CARSTAR Quebec locations

CARSTAR Edmonton locations

CARSTAR Missouri-Kansas Business Group

CARSTAR Atlantic Canada locations

Tom Martin from CARSTAR Sidney Body, CARSTAR Troy and CARSTAR Piqua

Bob Waldron from Lancaster A-1 A B CARSTAR, Waldron’s CARSTAR Auto Body and Thomas Waldron CARSTAR Auto Body

Justin Fisher from CARSTAR Yorkville and CARSTAR Poplar

Corey and Charlotte Liss from CARSTAR Liss Auto Body and CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Schererville

CARSTAR Colorado business group

CARSTAR corporate staff

CARSTAR Ontario locations donated $75,000. The Colorado Business Group closed out the fundraising frenzy with an $11,000 donation to push CARSTAR over the $200,000 threshold for the evening. This was on top of their $500 donation from Wednesday’s Shine Month Award prize money. The fundraising momentum ended after Dave Stretz from the CMD Group secured the priceless auction item of a painting done by 6-year-old Faith Newell, who lives with cystic fibrosis. Mark Kharfan from the Kharfan Group also purchased $3,000 worth of CARSTAR socks, with all proceeds going toward helping the quest to end cystic fibrosis.

“Going into the evening, I knew CARSTAR was passionate about our cause as I have worked with the Alberta locations on various fundraising initiatives,” said P.J. Aucoin, Cystic Fibrosis Canada volunteer. “However, that night absolutely blew me away. Sitting in my seat, stunned with emotion, I witnessed everyone at that gala flock to the front, eager to contribute. I wanted to get up on stage and express how much this enormous generosity means to not only my family, but on behalf of all families affected by CF – but I was too overcome with emotion. From the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of my 6-year-old son Nash, thank you, CARSTAR.”

The annual CARSTAR cystic fibrosis fundraising target for 2018 was $375,000. Thanks to the CARSTAR Momentum 2018 conference, the network shattered its goal. The current total for funds raised is now at $470,000 with the Colorado Business Group and Edmonton, Alberta golf tournaments still yet to happen.

For a full recap of the entire conference, click here.