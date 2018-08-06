CARSTAR Names Top Franchise Partners at Annual Conference in Calgary, Alberta

CARSTAR announced it recognized both U.S. and Canadian CARSTAR franchise partners throughout its network for their leadership and performance at its annual conference.

In the categories for top system award winners, Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR, and Dean Fisher, COO of CARSTAR, presented three awards to CARSTAR franchise partners for their achievements. The winners included:

Franchisee of the Year

Franchisee of the Year is the highest award given in the CARSTAR system, and it represents the best of the best that is CARSTAR. These two winners were chosen based on criteria such as using all vendors possible, attending the annual conference, commitment to the EDGE program, being image-compliant, submitting reports on time online, and delivering consistently high CSI for the month and quarterly periods.

For Canada, the 2018 Franchisee of the Year is Tim and Shelly McKay, owners of CARSTAR Sackville, CARSTAR Chainlake, CARSTAR Upper Sackville and CARSTAR Halifax in Nova Scotia. They were selected for their management approach, growth and leadership. They joined the CARSTAR network in 2006 with one 3,500-square-foot facility and now own four locations. They have built an incredible team to drive their business forward, maintain streamlined operations and stay true to their values.

In the U.S., the 2018 Franchisee of the Year is Justin Fisher, second-generation owner of CARSTAR Yorkville in Yorkville, Ill., and CARSTAR Poplar in Ottawa, Ill. Fisher earned the honor through his excellent operations, outperforming every store in the CARSTAR network across all KPIs, from length of rental to CSI scores. He recently opened a second location that is on the path to outstanding performance, too.

Rookie of the Year

The Rookie of the Year award is given in recognition to a new CARSTAR franchisee as it gets “up and running” with CARSTAR. To qualify for the award, a franchisee must be in their first year with CARSTAR and have completed CARSTAR immersion and enthusiastically embraced the CARSTAR culture with active participation.

For Canada, the 2018 Rookie of the Year is Sebastien Labrie, owner of CARSTAR Marcoux Lévis in Levis, Quebec. Labrie and his wife bought an existing CARSTAR location in 2017 and immediately hit the ground running. They did a complete renovation of the facility and whole-heartedly adapted the CARSTAR way. With a commitment to learning everything they could, they have already doubled the sales of the previous owner.

In the U.S., the 2018 Rookies of the Year are Allen Massey, Matthew Gonzalez and Steve Davis, owners of CARSTAR Campbell’s Autobody in Burleson, Texas. They joined CARSTAR in 2017. The team at CARSTAR Campbell’s Autobody was selected because of their commitment to learning all aspects of the business, quick adoption of processes and dedication to CARSTAR. This commitment and dedication has already delivered incredible gains for their business.

Next Generation Award

The Next Generation Award honors a second- or third-generation CARSTAR owner who is excelling at leading a family business, continues to meet high performance standards, participates in key CARSTAR programs like the EDGE Performance Platform, attends conference and is image-compliant.

The 2018 Next Generation Award for Canada is presented to Joseph Lucarelli, owner of CARSTAR Stoney Creek in Stoney Creek, Ontario. He was selected for his unrelenting optimism in the face of adversity and focus on seeking solutions for challenging situations. His eagerness to learn, willingness to listen and commitment to constantly evolving is driving his success.

For the U.S., the 2018 Next Generation Award is presented to Randy, Corey and Justin Blaisdell, owners of CARSTAR Collision Center – Fitchburg in Fitchburg, Mass., and CARSTAR Atlantic Collision Center in Lowell, Mass. Currently in the process of taking over this store from their father, brothers Justin, Corey and Randy are truly industry leaders when it comes to innovation. They have embraced new technologies and are focused on learning about every new advancement. They also share this knowledge with the CARSTAR network, which helps elevate the entire CARSTAR brand.

“From the newest members of the CARSTAR family to the second-generation owners to the top-performing franchisees in our CARSTAR network, these are the leaders of the CARSTAR brand now and for years to come,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “Their commitment to excellent performance drives their success and the growth of our overall network. We’re proud to honor them with our top achievement awards.”

About CARSTAR CARSTAR — a part of the Driven Brands, Inc. family of automotive aftermarket franchise brands — is North America’s largest Multi-Shop Operator Network of independently owned collision repair facilities with 600 locations in 34 states and 10 Canadian provinces. CARSTAR in the U.S. and CARSTAR in Canada deliver national scale, consistently high-quality vehicle repairs, repeatable outcomes and the industry’s highest customer satisfaction ratings; all repairs are backed by a national warranty and service guarantee. Through a variety of fundraising initiatives, CARSTAR, its franchisees, partners and employees have raised over $3 million for Cystic Fibrosis Canada, and has made fighting cystic fibrosis its cause, North American wide. For more information visit www.carstar.com and www.carstar.ca and follow on Facebook and twitter. CARSTAR is actively seeking new franchisees. Interested parties should contact 844-906-9764. ### Deborah Robinson President Victory Management Group PR 312.505.4336 [email protected]@vmg1.com ?