CARSTAR North America Celebrates 500th Store Opening

CARSTAR North America recently opened its 500th location in North America. CARSTAR West Chester (Ohio), just north of Cincinnati, became the 500th collision shop under the CARSTAR banner.

CARSTAR is the first MSO to pass the 500-location mark, according to the company.

As part of the celebration, CARSTAR West Chester refurbished a family sedan to donate to a deserving local family. The recipient, Theresa Workman, is a hard-working woman, mother and wife. Her husband lost his job following two different injuries and she became the sole financial provider for their family of six.

When the family car broke down, they couldn’t afford the repairs. Workman’s boss at the used car dealership let her borrow one to drive to work, but she now will have reliable transportation for her and her entire family.

“I’m just so thankful,” said Workman. “It’s unbelievable to know that there are programs like this and companies like CARSTAR willing to help out when families are in need. I’m still in shock right now.”

The donation is part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program. Owner Kevin Raines and his staff at CARSTAR West Chester restored the vehicle, donated by Nationwide Insurance, with additional support from 3M and LKQ/Keystone. Raines and Nationwide presented the car to Workman, her husband and her four children.

CARSTAR executives were on hand for a celebration at CARSTAR West Chester that included CARSTAR North America Chief Operations Officer Dean Fisher along with Kevin Norman and Don Dull from Nationwide, as well as representatives of 3M, LKQ and the community.

“Kevin [Raines] embodies the ideal CARSTAR owner – an excellent operator, dedicated to the highest-quality repairs and unwavering customer service, and committed to giving back to his community,” Fisher said.