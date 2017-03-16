CARSTAR North American Operations Team Holds First-Ever Operations Retreat in St. Louis

CARSTAR announced that it held its first-ever CARSTAR North America Operations Retreat at Hunter Engineering Headquarters in St. Louis Feb. 28-March 2, 2017.

The team collaborated and explored innovative ways to improve its Performance Based Agreements (PBA) initiatives as well as improve franchise performance and profitability through the CARSTAR EDGE Performance Platform, CARSTAR’s sequenced operational process creating best-in-class locations that deliver an exceptional customer experience.

In 2017, the team will continue to focus on improving the 3Cs: closing ratio, cycle time (LOR) and CSI through implementation of the CARSTAR EDGE Performance Platform. Mark Algie, business development manager, and Heather Green, master black belt, of the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division delivered a training session on Value Stream Mapping and Lean Process Solutions. The team also went onsite to two different CARSTAR locations for hands-on learning.

“This continues our long-standing strategic partnership with CARSTAR, which launched in 1992, and our focus on helping CARSTAR driving their best-in-class performance in a highly competitive market place,” said Algie.

Added Melissa Miller, vice president of operations for CARSTAR North America, “The CARSTAR North American Operations team has a combined total of more than 500 years of tenure in the collision repair and insurance replacement industries. Our culture, knowledge and commitment to our franchisees and insurance partners is the lifeblood of our team. With one team with the same goals focused on growth, performance and customer experience, we will further accelerate our position in the industry faster and better than anyone.”