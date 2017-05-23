Body Shop Business
CARSTAR Opens Collision Repair Facility in St. Petersburg, Fla.

CARSTAR recently announced the opening of CARSTAR St. Petersburg Collision Center in St. Petersburg, Fla.

CARSTAR St. Petersburg Collision Center is owned and operated by Tampa-based Impact Auto Holdings II.

“We are thrilled to be opening a CARSTAR location in our local area,” said Scott Robertson, vice president of operations at Impact Auto Holdings II. “Partnering with CARSTAR was an easy decision for us. CARSTAR is not only a respected brand, but it makes the process seamless. The networking, training and vendor partnerships they provide ensure we will provide quality repairs to customers by skilled technicians.”

At press time, rebranding of CARSTAR St. Petersburg was underway.

This is the first CARSTAR in St. Petersburg.

 

 