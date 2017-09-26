Body Shop Business
Franchises/CARSTAR
ago

CARSTAR Opens Location in Mesa, Ariz.

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Martin Senour Introduces Single-Stage Color, New Euroclear Additions to Pro//BASE System

Certification: Not Just a Fad

CARSTAR Opens Location in Mesa, Ariz.

Daimler Trucks Testing Autonomous ‘Platooning’ on U.S. Highways

Cadillac Testing Hands-Free ‘Super Cruise’ System in Coast-to-Coast Trip

AASP/NJ: Texas Collision Repair Lawsuit ‘Big Wake-up Call’ to Auto Body Industry

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

In Battle of Grizzly vs. Car, Bear Wins

Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair Publishes Best Practices for Dealing with Flood-Damaged Vehicles

Graham – Only ‘Person’ Designed to Withstand Vehicle Collisions – Raising Awareness of Road Safety

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced the opening of CARSTAR East Valley Collision in Mesa, Ariz.

The CARSTAR location is owned by John and Catherine Condon.

CARSTAR East Valley Collision offers free collision repair estimates, mobile auto body repair estimates, auto paint and body work, free pickup and delivery and 24-hour towing.

Additional services include complete exterior and interior detailing, window tint, wheel alignment, glass replacement and spray-in bedliners.

“We continue our growth across Arizona, and are proud to welcome CARSTAR East Valley and owners John and Catherine Condon to our CARSTAR family,” said Michael Macaluso, president of  CARSTAR North America. “With our expanded network, we can serve drivers across the state with the highest-quality collision repair.”

  • John S

    Where are all the comments about this? Does no care that so many shops are being “bought out” by the likes of CARSTAR, and a few others?

Show Full Article