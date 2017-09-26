CARSTAR Opens Location in Mesa, Ariz.

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced the opening of CARSTAR East Valley Collision in Mesa, Ariz.

The CARSTAR location is owned by John and Catherine Condon.

CARSTAR East Valley Collision offers free collision repair estimates, mobile auto body repair estimates, auto paint and body work, free pickup and delivery and 24-hour towing.

Additional services include complete exterior and interior detailing, window tint, wheel alignment, glass replacement and spray-in bedliners.

“We continue our growth across Arizona, and are proud to welcome CARSTAR East Valley and owners John and Catherine Condon to our CARSTAR family,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America. “With our expanded network, we can serve drivers across the state with the highest-quality collision repair.”