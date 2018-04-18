CARSTAR Opens More than 30 New Stores in First Quarter

CARSTAR is continuing to expand its footprint in the United States and Canada with more than 30 new store openings so far in 2018.

“We continue to see growth as independent store owners join the CARSTAR network to build their businesses,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “These owners benefit from CARSTAR’s strong North American footprint, insurance relationships, purchasing volume, standard operating procedures and training programs. And, rather than selling out their businesses to a consolidator, they can retain the ownership for future generations and drive their profitability and performance at the same time.”

CARSTAR facilities feature state-of-the-art repair equipment, expert painting, towing assistance, vehicle pickup and delivery, and a nationwide warranty, according to the company. CARSTAR I-CAR Gold and OEM-certified technicians are trained to work on all makes and models and participate in ongoing education programs on the latest vehicle technologies and materials.

New CARSTAR locations for 2018 include: