CARSTAR Opens More than 30 New Stores in First Quarter
CARSTAR is continuing to expand its footprint in the United States and Canada with more than 30 new store openings so far in 2018.
“We continue to see growth as independent store owners join the CARSTAR network to build their businesses,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “These owners benefit from CARSTAR’s strong North American footprint, insurance relationships, purchasing volume, standard operating procedures and training programs. And, rather than selling out their businesses to a consolidator, they can retain the ownership for future generations and drive their profitability and performance at the same time.”
CARSTAR facilities feature state-of-the-art repair equipment, expert painting, towing assistance, vehicle pickup and delivery, and a nationwide warranty, according to the company. CARSTAR I-CAR Gold and OEM-certified technicians are trained to work on all makes and models and participate in ongoing education programs on the latest vehicle technologies and materials.
New CARSTAR locations for 2018 include:
- CARSTAR City Motors Collision, Santa Maria, Calif., owned by Albert Hernandez
- CARSTAR Kraemer Collision Center, Anaheim, Calif., owned by Joel Cuevas, Jorge Cuevas and Joanne Cuevas
- CARSTAR Quality Collision Services, Prescott Valley, Ariz., owned by Chris and Melissa Carlson
- CARSTAR Reichard Collision Reichard Buick GMC, Dayton, Ohio, owned by Eugene and Jeffrey Reichard
- CARSTAR Reichard Collision Brookville at Boose Chevrolet, Brookville, Ohio, owned by Jeffrey Reichard
- CARSTAR West Coast Collision Center, Riverside, Calif., owned by Mark Shackleford
- CARSTAR Auto World Collision, South San Francisco, owned by Jason Wong
- CARSTAR Espana’s Milpitas, Milpitas, Calif., a second location owner Miguel Espana
- CARSTAR Nescar Garage, Beltsville, Md., owned by Nestor Montoya
- CARSTAR Wilson Lineville, Howard, Wis., the third location for owner Kevin Wilson
- CARSTAR McLaren Irvine, Irvine, Calif., and CARSTAR McLaren Lake Forest, Lake Forest, Calif., both owned by James Davis and Mary Davis
- CARSTAR Advantage Collision Center, Portsmouth, Va., owned by Michael Black and Lisa Black
- CARSTAR RS Collision of Alexandria, Alexandria Va., and CARSTAR RS Collision of Manassas, Manassas Park, Va., owned by Bobby Seenath
- CARSTAR Spring Valley, Columbia, S.C., owned by Donald Purcell, Jr.
- CARSTAR VIP, Bedford Heights, Ohio, owned by Tony Tokman
- CARSTAR Excel, San Juan Capistrano, Calif., owned by Eduardo Carinchi
- CARSTAR Barrett Collision Center, Abilene, Texas, owned by Rocky Champion
- CARSTAR Collision Tec, Clearwater, Fla., owned by Dilip Kanji
- CARSTAR T&S Body Works, Tempe, Ariz., owned by Scott Look
- CARSTAR of Sedona, Sedona, Ariz., owned by Brian Ekwall and Matthew Mullis
- CARSTAR Hayden, Hayden, ID, owned by Greg Solesbee
- CARSTAR Tamco Collision and CARSTAR Tamco Collision 2, Norwood, Pa., owned by Tony DiNapoli and Margaret Bonella
- CARSTAR Sudbury (Autoworks), Ontario, owned by Vince Pollesel
- CARSTAR Bancroft, Bancroft, Ontario, owned by Paul Cross
- CARSTAR Sherbrooke Centre, Sherbrooke, Quebec, owned by Dany Leclerc
- CARSTAR Express Sackville, Sackville, New Brunswick
- CARSTAR Kingston (Condie), Kingston, Ontario, owned by Jeff Condie
- CARSTAR Gananoque Appraisal, Gananoque, Ontario, owned by Arnold Dixon