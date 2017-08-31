CARSTAR Opens Store in Burleson, Texas

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced the opening of CARSTAR Campbell’s Auto Body in Burleson, Texas.

The CARSTAR facility is owned by Steve Davis, Allen Massey and Matthew Gonzales.

CARSTAR Campbell’s Auto Body opened in 1985 as Campbell’s Auto Body. Since that time, it has served the collision repair needs of customers in Burleson and Johnson counties.

Services include frame repair, cutting and welding, metal straightening, application of up-to-date body materials, metal finishing and painting, alignment of body components and paintless dent repair.

“We are proud to welcome Steve Davis, Allen Massey and Matthew Gonzales to our CARSTAR network and expand our presence in Texas,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America. “Our store owners, our insurance partners and our vendor partners have embraced our North American model and are excited about the new benefits they bring. We look forward to finishing a great year and continuing to grow toward our 1,000-store goal.”