CARSTAR Opens Two Dealership-Based Locations in Ohio

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced the opening of two new dealership-based locations in Ohio.

CARSTAR Reichard Collision opened at Reichard Buick GMC in Dayton, Ohio. It is owned by Eugene and Jeffrey Reichard.

CARSTAR Reichard Collision Brookville opened at Boose Chevrolet in Brookville, Ohio. It is owned by Jeffrey Reichard.

Both CARSTAR Reichard Collision locations and their I-CAR Gold-certified technicians provide comprehensive services from full auto collision repair to small dent-and-ding fixes, storm damage repair, paintless dent repair and vehicle painting. They service all makes and models, including imports. They also service fleet vehicles.

“We’re proud to welcome Eugene and Jeffrey Reichard to the CARSTAR family,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America. “This reflects the growing trend of auto dealerships partnering with organizations like CARSTAR to help drive their body shop operations and profitability. We look forward to serving the drivers of Dayton and Brookville at these two locations.”