CARSTAR Orange Central Launches in Orange, California

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Orange Central, located at 670 N. Batavia Street, Orange, Calif.

Craig Borja, owner of CARSTAR Orange Central, started in the industry as a young man and primarily repaired luxury vehicles. Working his way through various roles and positions, he learned the ins and outs of the vehicles he repaired, along with the sophisticated repair processes.

“Having been in this business for over 23 years, I have seen a consistent trend of independent repair centers joining networks, and I knew I did not want to fall behind but I also wanted to locally own and operate my own facility,” said Borja. “It quickly became a no-brainer for me to join CARSTAR after speaking with a local owner, meeting the corporate team and learning about all of the support they provide, while still letting me control my business.”

Built to deliver expert repairs on all makes and models, CARSTAR Orange Central, with more than 14,000 square feet, has also equipped itself to provide premier repairs on luxury vehicles as well.

“When experienced franchise partners like Craig join the CARSTAR family, it is exciting because we know they are bringing a wealth of knowledge with them as well as a commitment to their craft,” says Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “We know customers will appreciate the attention to repair quality that CARSTAR Orange Central provides, and we are excited to see them succeed.”

Staying true to his values, Borja looks forward to helping his community and treating each customer like family. Whether it’s supporting local high schools, participating in vehicle donation programs or simply providing premier collision repairs, Borja cannot wait to help the Orange area, according to CARSTAR.