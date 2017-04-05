CARSTAR Owners Corey and Charlotte Liss Celebrate 70 Years in Collision Repair

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body has been the trusted collision repair center in Crown Point, Ind., for more than 70 years. Now owner Corey Liss, a third-generation body shop owner, and his wife, Charlotte, are expanding their business and bringing their experience to the community of Schererville, Ind.

“There was an opportunity to expand our business in a growing market and it was geographically ideal,” Corey Liss said. “CARSTAR has been great to work with over the last 25 years in Crown Point and really helped guide us in the right direction to get the Schererville store up and running.”

The new location in Schererville opened on March 1.

The CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Repair Experts facilities in Crown Point and Schererville provide everything from full auto collision repair to small dent and ding fixes to paint jobs.

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body in Crown Point first joined CARSTAR in 1992. In the 25 years that it’s been part of the CARSTAR brand, the Liss family has received several awards for their philanthropic work and shop performance.

The Liss family and their team of repair experts take pride in giving back to their community and will continue to make that a priority. They host an annual golf tournament to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and collect donations for the homeless around the surrounding areas.

Fore more information on the CARSTAR Liss locations, visit CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Crown Point and CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Schererville.