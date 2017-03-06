CARSTAR Partners with Automotive Training Coordinators on I-CAR Gold Classification Process

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts is partnering with Automotive Training Coordinators to simplify the I-CAR Gold Classification process for collision shop owners in its network.

“The I-CAR Gold Classification process can be a challenging, time-consuming and at times frustrating process for our shops,” said Melissa Miller, vice president of operations for CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts. “I-CAR Gold is a key component of the Edge Performance Platform and an area we recognized where we could help our franchisees. Automotive Training Coordinators is able to provide a personalized service, allowing our franchise owners and employees to better understand requirements, schedule training, attend training and ensure that the credit is properly posted to their records.”

Automotive Training Coordinators will work closely with the shop managers, estimating and technician staff to manage their I-CAR requirements by their designated role. Throughout the process, the training firm will help management establish goals, budgets and timeliness to Gold Class, OEM or other programs by renewal dates.

“We are pleased to become part of CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts’ success formula and support their efforts to meet and maintain training requirements,” said Marie Peevy, owner of Automotive Training Coordinators. “Engaging ATC is evidence of their determination to succeed.”