CARSTAR Pembroke (Butler) Opens in Ontario

CARSTAR Canada announced the addition of CARSTAR Pembroke in Pembroke, Ontario.

Owned by Charlie Butler, CARSTAR Pembroke is a 10,000-sq.-ft. facility housing modern equipment with a staff dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. The store emphasizes environmentally friendly products used throughout the repair process to ensure superior quality.

“We are pleased to be joining such a successful operation,” said General Manager Pat Watts. “The CARSTAR business model is geared to customer service and that is our motto as well. We have been under renovation and involved with staff training over the past few months, and we are anxious to get to work.”

Added Collin Welsh, regional development manager, “The team at CARSTAR Pembroke (Butler) have a positive, customer-focused reputation in the community. We are pleased to have them join the CARSTAR network and look forward to a prosperous relationship with them.”