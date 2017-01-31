Body Shop Business
News/carstar
ago

CARSTAR Pembroke (Butler) Opens in Ontario

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CARSTAR Pembroke (Butler) Opens in Ontario

KPMG Survey: Auto Execs Say 1 Connected Car Generates 10 Times More Revenue Than A Conventional Vehicle

NHTSA Denies Automatic Emergency Braking Petition for Rulemaking

Caliber Collision Recognized as Employer of the Year by Lincoln College of Technology

State and Federal Policy Focus Shifts to Vehicle Technology

SEMA VIDEO: Celette

BASF Supports Maryland Body Shop's Recycled Rides Donation to Needy Family

ABRA Auto Body & Glass Announces Executive Leadership Promotions, Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

SEMA VIDEO: DeBeer Refinish

QuoteWizard Ranks States with Best and Worst Drivers

CARSTAR Pembroke (Butler) Manager Rick Hunton (left) and General Manager-Butler GM Pat Watts.

CARSTAR Canada announced the addition of CARSTAR Pembroke in Pembroke, Ontario.

Owned by Charlie Butler, CARSTAR Pembroke is a 10,000-sq.-ft. facility housing modern equipment with a staff dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. The store emphasizes environmentally friendly products used throughout the repair process to ensure superior quality.

“We are pleased to be joining such a successful operation,” said General Manager Pat Watts. “The CARSTAR business model is geared to customer service and that is our motto as well. We have been under renovation and involved with staff training over the past few months, and we are anxious to get to work.”

Added Collin Welsh, regional development manager, “The team at CARSTAR Pembroke (Butler) have a positive, customer-focused reputation in the community. We are pleased to have them join the CARSTAR network and look forward to a prosperous relationship with them.”

Show Full Article