CARSTAR Peterborough Opens in Ontario, Canada

CARSTAR Canada announced it has officially launched CARSTAR Peterborough. Owned by new multi-CARSTAR store owners Jim and Cathy Shirtliff, CARSTAR Peterborough is ready to serve Peterborough, Ontario and its surrounding communities.

The Shirtliffs have been a franchise partner with CARSTAR for over 14 years. The new CARSTAR Peterborough location is a 6,000-square-foot facility offering full collision and glass repair and detailing and is completely handicap accessible.

“Entering into this new location with CARSTAR behind us is comforting, as they have always supported our values and commitment to customer service,” said Jim Shirtliff. “We know Peterborough and its surrounding communities are growing, and we’re thrilled that we get to be a part of it by offering our collision and glass repair support when people need it most.”

Added Regional Development Manager Collin Welsh, “Jim and Cathy are what you think of when you picture a family-owned business. The Shirtliffs are the epitome of kindness, not only going above and beyond for their customers but giving back to communities through Cystic Fibrosis Canada and supporting local soccer teams.”