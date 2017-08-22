CARSTAR Puget Sound Business Group Raises $77,000 for Seattle Children’s Hospital

After another successful charity event, CARSTAR Puget Sound Business Group has raised more than $77,000 for the Seattle Children’s Hospital over the past two years, according to the company.

CARSTAR said it raised $37,000 during its 12th annual CARSTAR Charity Golf Tournament at The Golf Club at Newcastle in Newcastle, Wash.

In attendance were Lee’or and Wendy Rutenberg, parents of Sadie Rutenberg, who underwent life-saving surgery for a congenital heart defect discovered before she was even born. Sadie was the first child in the United States to receive a pediatric heart valve as part of the Halo U.S. IDE Trial.

“When you find out that your child has a disease like Sadie has, you begin to wonder if anybody can help,” Wendy Rutenberg said. “Seattle Children’s doesn’t just provide medical care, but also the hope that a family clings to as they navigate their child’s illness. Like so many of the other families we met during our stay at Children’s, we are able to sleep at night knowing that regardless of our ability to pay we will also be able to turn to this amazing organization for help. Thank you.”

The charity event was a collaboration involving all of the 25 Puget Sound CARSTAR locations. A group of 144 golfers enjoyed the tournament and related activities, including a silent auction and an appearance by the CARSTAR Miss Rock hydroplane.