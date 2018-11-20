CARSTAR Quarterly Meetings Continue to Drive Performance

CARSTAR announced that its proprietary EDGE Performance Group has continued to drive performance improvements across the CARSTAR network through national repair processes, performance standards and focused training on delivering those standards. To provide hands-on training, CARSTAR hosts EDGE Performance Group (EPG) meetings routinely at locations around the country.

The fall EPG meeting was hosted at the Englewood Resort in Itasca, Ill., Sept. 26-27, 2018. More than 75 CARSTAR stores and 100 franchise partners, managers and CARSTAR team members attended. The program included updates on quality control processes, discussion of the new CARSTAR quality audit, collaboration on best practices for scheduling, and financial reviews with a focus on business improvements.

“The program, now in its fifth year, continues to drive CARSTAR’s strong performance in delivering the collision repair industry’s highest-quality vehicle repairs,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “It has helped many CARSTAR stores achieve trailblazing levels of operational excellence as well as new levels of customer satisfaction.”

Added Tom Martin, owner of CARSTAR Sidney, CARSTAR Troy and CARSTAR Piqua in Ohio, “The EPG meetings are a great way to get a fresh perspective on your business from other CARSTAR owners who may have faced the same challenges or situations. We can all collaborate on the best solutions for common problems we face, learn best practices from each other and grow together. EPG meetings are a tremendous benefit to being part of the CARSTAR network.”

As part of the event, CARSTAR held a vendor reception with raffle prizes to raise funds benefitting the fight against cystic fibrosis. Vendor partners who supported the event included 3M, BASF, Axalta, Sherwin-Williams, Evercoat, NCS, Matrix Wand, Team Safety and Garmat, who all helped CARSTAR raise over $1,300 for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.

CARSTAR will announce the EDGE Performance Group meeting scheduled for 2019 later this year.