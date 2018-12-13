CARSTAR Ranked Again Among Franchise Elite for 2018

CARSTAR has been ranked in Franchise Times magazine’s Top 200, the most comprehensive ranking of the 500 largest U.S. franchise systems.

Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise Times Top 200 placed CARSTAR 103rd on the list. Today, CARSTAR has nearly 650 locations in 35 states and 10 provinces. It led the sales growth category for collision repair franchises with 13.5 percent growth, and was the top collision repair company for the overall automotive category.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a leader among automotive brands,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “This is really a testament to the hard work of our corporate leadership team and our great franchise partner family across North America. We look forward to accelerating our momentum into 2019, as we continue to enhance our operations and premier customer experiences.”

The Franchise Times Top 200+ is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the U.S. by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year’s performance. In a five-month research process and building upon a database that began in 1999, the research team uses a combination of companies’ voluntary reports and publicly available data, including the franchises’ most recent franchise disclosure documents and Securities and Exchange Commission filings.