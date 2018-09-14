CARSTAR Recognized for Company’s Fight Against Cystic Fibrosis

CARSTAR was recently recognized by the local leadership of Charlotte, N.C., and Hamilton, Ontario (where their U.S. and Canadian headquarters are located) for their fundraising efforts in support of the fight against cystic fibrosis.

CARSTAR franchise partners, vendors and insurance leaders from both the U.S. and Canada came together at the annual CARSTAR Momentum North American conference and raised $230,000 for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.

The annual CARSTAR cystic fibrosis fundraising target for 2018 was $375,000. Thanks to the CARSTAR Momentum 2018 conference, the network shattered its goal. The current total for funds raised is now at $470,000, with additional events still to come. The CARSTAR network plans to keep it going for next year’s conference in Chicago, Ill.

To honor this achievement, Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte, N.C., and Fred Eisenberger, mayor of Hamilton, Ontario, issued letters of recognition to CARSTAR at the CARSTAR Conference for its ongoing efforts to raise funds for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Mayor Lyles and Mayor Eisenberger for our efforts to support cystic fibrosis, an honor that is truly shared with our franchise partners, vendors and insurance carriers,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “What began as an initiative to support a franchise partner’s grandchild with cystic fibrosis has become a North American platform through which we can help thousands of families through research, care and advocacy.”