CARSTAR Recognizes Store Anniversaries at Annual Conference in Charlotte

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

CARSTAR North America recently recognized the anniversaries and accomplishments of some of its longest-tenured storeowners in the United States and Canada.

At the 1ne CARSTAR North America Conference in Charlotte, North America’s largest MSO network honored more than 65 shops for their continued participation in the CARSTAR network.

Five-Year Anniversaries

  • CARSTAR Bothell Auto Rebuild – Bothell, Wash.
  • CARSTAR Grove Collision Center – Lemon Grove, Calif.
  • CARSTAR Tyler’s Collision Center – Niles, Mich.
  • CARSTAR Macon – Macon, Ga.
  • CARSTAR 911 Auto Centers – San Antonio
  • CARSTAR Autopark Appearance Center – Escondido, Calif.
  • CARSTAR Pinnacle Auto Body – Tomball, Texas
  • CARSTAR Gillette’s Collision Center – Waukesha, Wis.
  • CARSTAR High-Tech Eastside – Tacoma, Wash.
  • CARSTAR Collimotive Center – Winter Park, Fla.
  • CARSTAR West Seneca – West Seneca, N.Y.
  • CARSTAR West-Hill Auto Body – Hillsdale, Ill.
  • CARSTAR Coach & Collision ­– Cleveland
  • CARSTAR Perfection Collision – Ocala, Fla.
  • CARSTAR Newmarket, – Newmarket, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Kitchener King Street – Kitchener, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Chambly Richelieu – Richelieu, Quebec
  • CARSTAR Lac-Mégantic – Lac-Mégantic, Quebec
  • CARSTAR Gravenhurst (Ratcliff) – Gravenhurst, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Medicine Hat – Medicine Hat, Alberta
  • CARSTAR 100 Mile House – 100 Mile House, British Columbia
  • CARSTAR Duncan (Isherwood) – Duncan, British Columbia
  • CARSTAR Kincardine – Kincardine, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Metabetchouan – Metabetchouan, Quebec
  • CARSTAR Amherst – Amherst, Nova Scotia
  • CARSTAR Nominingue – Nominingue, Quebec
  • CARSTAR Val d’Or – Val d’Or, Quebec
  • CARSTAR Joliette – Joliette, Quebec
  • CARSTAR Kingston (Limestone) – Kingston, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Rawdon – Rawdon, Quebec
  • CARSTAR St-Remi D’Amherst – Amherst, Quebec
  • CARSTAR St-Elie – Sherbrooke, Quebec
  • CARSTAR Lachute – Lachute, Quebec
  • CARSTAR La Malbaie – Clermont, Quebec
  • CARSTAR Ste-Catherine – Sainte-Catherine, Quebec
  • CARSTAR Ste-Claire – Ste-Claire, Quebec
  • CARSTAR Deux-Montagne – Deux-Montagnes, Quebec

10-Year Anniversaries

  • CARSTAR George’s Body Shop – Chicago
  • CARSTAR C&H Auto Body Repair – Fairborn, Ohio
  • CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision – Centennial, Colo.
  • CARSTAR Collision Specialties II – Kenmore, Wash.
  • CARSTAR Champion Collision – North Hightstown, N.J.
  • CARSTAR Ace Sullins – West Park, Fla.
  • CARSTAR Premier – Houston
  • CARSTAR St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu – St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu Quebec
  • CARSTAR Calgary Sunridge – Calgary, Alberta
  • CARSTAR Richmond Hill – Richmond Hill, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Port Perry – Port Perry, Ontario
  • CARSTAR London East – London, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Brockville – Brockville, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Cobourg – Cobourg, Ontario

15-Year Anniversaries

  • CARSTAR Crystal Lenexa – Lenexa, Kan.
  • CARSTAR ColorMagic Collision – Columbus, Ohio
  • CARSTAR Dynamic Autobody – Columbiana, Ohio
  • CARSTAR Metal Masters – Chicago Ridge, Ill.
  • CARSTAR Eastern Hills – Williamsville, N.Y.
  • CARSTAR Pete’s of South Windsor – South Windsor, Conn.
  • CARSTAR Sudbury Regent Street – Sudbury, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Sudbury South – Sudbury, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Ottawa South Centre (Myers) – Ottawa, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Orangeville – Mono, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Parry Sound (McCormack’s) – Parry Sound, Ontario

20-Year Anniversaries

  • CARSTAR Charlie’s Auto Body – Catskill, N.Y.
  • CARSTAR Empire Collision – New Britain, Conn.
  • CARSTAR Ventura’s Collision – Orchard Park, N.Y.
  • CARSTAR Babbsco Collision – Niagara Falls, N.Y.
  • CARSTAR Sarnia – Sarnia, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Montreal St-Urbain – Montreal, Quebec
  • CARSTAR Winnipeg Fife – Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • CARSTAR Cornwall – Cornwall, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Niagara Falls – Niagara Falls, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Calgary Downtown – Calgary, Alberta
  • CARSTAR Kenora – Kenora, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Barrie (Autobahn) – Barrie, Ontario
  • CARSTAR Edmonton West – Edmonton, Alberta
  • CARSTAR Oshawa King Street – Oshawa, Ontario

25-Year Anniversaries

  • CARSTAR Floyd’s Body & Glass – Boonville, Mo.
  • CARSTAR Glenn’s Body Shop – Lincoln, Neb.
  • CARSTAR Trenton – Hamilton, N.J.
  • CARSTAR Alpine Auto Body – Aurora, Colo.
  • CARSTAR Arnold – Arnold, Mo.
  • CARSTAR Pat’s Auto Body – Plover, Wis.
  • CARSTAR J & W Collision Repair Center – McMinnville, Ore.
  • CARSTAR Liss Auto Body – Crown Point, Ind.
  • CARSTAR Walt’s Autobody – Topeka, Kan.
  • CARSTAR Centerline Collision – Strongsville, Ohio
  • CARSTAR Ancaster – Ancaster Ontario
  • CARSTAR Stoney Creek – Stoney Creek, Ontario

