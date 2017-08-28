CARSTAR Recognizes Store Anniversaries at Annual Conference in Charlotte

CARSTAR North America recently recognized the anniversaries and accomplishments of some of its longest-tenured storeowners in the United States and Canada.

At the 1ne CARSTAR North America Conference in Charlotte, North America’s largest MSO network honored more than 65 shops for their continued participation in the CARSTAR network.

Five-Year Anniversaries

CARSTAR Bothell Auto Rebuild – Bothell, Wash.

CARSTAR Grove Collision Center – Lemon Grove, Calif.

CARSTAR Tyler’s Collision Center – Niles, Mich.

CARSTAR Macon – Macon, Ga.

CARSTAR 911 Auto Centers – San Antonio

CARSTAR Autopark Appearance Center – Escondido, Calif.

CARSTAR Pinnacle Auto Body – Tomball, Texas

CARSTAR Gillette’s Collision Center – Waukesha, Wis.

CARSTAR High-Tech Eastside – Tacoma, Wash.

CARSTAR Collimotive Center – Winter Park, Fla.

CARSTAR West Seneca – West Seneca, N.Y.

CARSTAR West-Hill Auto Body – Hillsdale, Ill.

CARSTAR Coach & Collision ­– Cleveland

CARSTAR Perfection Collision – Ocala, Fla.

CARSTAR Newmarket, – Newmarket, Ontario

CARSTAR Kitchener King Street – Kitchener, Ontario

CARSTAR Chambly Richelieu – Richelieu, Quebec

CARSTAR Lac-Mégantic – Lac-Mégantic, Quebec

CARSTAR Gravenhurst (Ratcliff) – Gravenhurst, Ontario

CARSTAR Medicine Hat – Medicine Hat, Alberta

CARSTAR 100 Mile House – 100 Mile House, British Columbia

CARSTAR Duncan (Isherwood) – Duncan, British Columbia

CARSTAR Kincardine – Kincardine, Ontario

CARSTAR Metabetchouan – Metabetchouan, Quebec

CARSTAR Amherst – Amherst, Nova Scotia

CARSTAR Nominingue – Nominingue, Quebec

CARSTAR Val d’Or – Val d’Or, Quebec

CARSTAR Joliette – Joliette, Quebec

CARSTAR Kingston (Limestone) – Kingston, Ontario

CARSTAR Rawdon – Rawdon, Quebec

CARSTAR St-Remi D’Amherst – Amherst, Quebec

CARSTAR St-Elie – Sherbrooke, Quebec

CARSTAR Lachute – Lachute, Quebec

CARSTAR La Malbaie – Clermont, Quebec

CARSTAR Ste-Catherine – Sainte-Catherine, Quebec

CARSTAR Ste-Claire – Ste-Claire, Quebec

CARSTAR Deux-Montagne – Deux-Montagnes, Quebec

10-Year Anniversaries

CARSTAR George’s Body Shop – Chicago

CARSTAR C&H Auto Body Repair – Fairborn, Ohio

CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision – Centennial, Colo.

CARSTAR Collision Specialties II – Kenmore, Wash.

CARSTAR Champion Collision – North Hightstown, N.J.

CARSTAR Ace Sullins – West Park, Fla.

CARSTAR Premier – Houston

CARSTAR St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu – St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu Quebec

CARSTAR Calgary Sunridge – Calgary, Alberta

CARSTAR Richmond Hill – Richmond Hill, Ontario

CARSTAR Port Perry – Port Perry, Ontario

CARSTAR London East – London, Ontario

CARSTAR Brockville – Brockville, Ontario

CARSTAR Cobourg – Cobourg, Ontario

15-Year Anniversaries

CARSTAR Crystal Lenexa – Lenexa, Kan.

CARSTAR ColorMagic Collision – Columbus, Ohio

CARSTAR Dynamic Autobody – Columbiana, Ohio

CARSTAR Metal Masters – Chicago Ridge, Ill.

CARSTAR Eastern Hills – Williamsville, N.Y.

CARSTAR Pete’s of South Windsor – South Windsor, Conn.

CARSTAR Sudbury Regent Street – Sudbury, Ontario

CARSTAR Sudbury South – Sudbury, Ontario

CARSTAR Ottawa South Centre (Myers) – Ottawa, Ontario

CARSTAR Orangeville – Mono, Ontario

CARSTAR Parry Sound (McCormack’s) – Parry Sound, Ontario

20-Year Anniversaries

CARSTAR Charlie’s Auto Body – Catskill, N.Y.

CARSTAR Empire Collision – New Britain, Conn.

CARSTAR Ventura’s Collision – Orchard Park, N.Y.

CARSTAR Babbsco Collision – Niagara Falls, N.Y.

CARSTAR Sarnia – Sarnia, Ontario

CARSTAR Montreal St-Urbain – Montreal, Quebec

CARSTAR Winnipeg Fife – Winnipeg, Manitoba

CARSTAR Cornwall – Cornwall, Ontario

CARSTAR Niagara Falls – Niagara Falls, Ontario

CARSTAR Calgary Downtown – Calgary, Alberta

CARSTAR Kenora – Kenora, Ontario

CARSTAR Barrie (Autobahn) – Barrie, Ontario

CARSTAR Edmonton West – Edmonton, Alberta

CARSTAR Oshawa King Street – Oshawa, Ontario

25-Year Anniversaries