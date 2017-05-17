CARSTAR Red Deer First Facility in Central Alberta to Achieve CCC Accreditation

CARSTAR Red Deer exceeded the advanced technical requirements to become the first facility in Central Alberta to be officially accredited by Certified Collision Care (CCC).

Providing consumers peace of mind after they have just been through a difficult experience is the main objective of this certification. Darryl Hemstreet, owner of CARSTAR Red Deer, is proud of his team’s consistent diligence in every vehicle they repair so that quality of work done becomes one less thing CARSTAR customers have to worry about.

“This certification demonstrates to those in Central Alberta that they can trust CARSTAR Red Deer with their collision repair,” said Hemstreet. “We’re committed to producing best-in-class repairs, using only superior products and providing customers a premiere experience, and we’re thrilled that this is all recognized with an official certification.”

CARSTAR Red Deer earned this certification by undergoing a rigorous on-site audit where general business requirements, technical repair capabilities and various make-specific requirements such as aluminum repair proficiencies are tested. Achieving this certification not only makes CARSTAR Red Deer officially aluminum repair capable, but also formally accredited to work with Certified Collision Care partners such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford.

Certified Collision Care Canada is a division of Assured Performance, a non-profit consumer advocacy organization that works with automakers across the country to certify and recognize collision repair providers that have the right tools, equipment, training and facility modification.