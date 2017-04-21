CARSTAR Reports Record First Quarter, Discusses Growth Plans

CARSTAR North America posted a nearly 15 percent year-over-year increase in sales for first-quarter 2017, the company reported.

CARSTAR, which is part of Charlotte-based Driven Brands, said it posted record revenue in the quarter, making it the largest MSO in North America.

“We are seeing the impact of two years of hard work since the acquisition of CARSTAR by Driven Brands that is delivering performance benefits for our CARSTAR store owners across North America, as well as for the entire organization,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America. “We have been able to fully integrate our operations, adopt best practices from each and leverage the resources and operational expertise of Driven Brands to create a platform for growth in the coming years.”

Other first-quarter milestones included:

Continuous growth in same-center sales for the last 51 months, including nearly 9 percent for first-quarter 2017

Celebrating the opening of the 500th store in the CARSTAR North America network, near Cincinnati, and adding 20 additional locations

Industry-leading KPIs, including length of rental and NPS scores

Completing the integration of U.S. and Canadian operations

Launching a cross-border insurance program and CARSTAR Care Center to accommodate insurance carriers and their customers across North America

Rolling out the North American version of the CARSTAR Proprietary EDGE Performance Platform

Expansion of the CARSTAR insurance program with significant DRP growth across North America

Announcing that it will hold the inaugural CARSTAR North American Conference Aug. 22-25 in Charlotte

“With the full integration of CARSTAR’s U.S. and Canadian operations, we have a premier, powerful network upon which to build, and look forward to achieving new levels of success in the year ahead,” said Macaluso.

Looking ahead, the company said it plans to grow the CARSTAR network across the United States and Canada, with a focus on continued operational improvements and purchasing efficiencies.

“We have been on a path of rapid growth and increased performance, and the partnership with Driven Brands continues to provide fuel to accelerate our growth,” Macaluso said. “Our store owners, our insurance partners and our vendor partners have embraced our North American model and are excited about the new benefits they bring. We look forward to a great year ahead.”