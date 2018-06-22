Body Shop Business
CARSTAR, Rotary Club Donate Restored Minivan

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

One St. Louis-area woman can now safely transport the three young children she recently became the caretaker for, thanks to CARSTAR Arnold and the local Rotary Club.

CARSTAR Arnold owner Heath Harris saw an opportunity to give back to the community when a frequent customer at his Arnold, Mo., collision repair facility mentioned an interest in selling her Chrysler Town and Country minivan after a fender bender. Harris purchased the vehicle, and he and his team went to work restoring the exterior, reconditioning it mechanically, detailing it inside and out and securing all safety and emissions inspections.

Through the local Rotary Club, Harris learned of an area family who needed larger, reliable transportation, and they teamed up to present the vehicle on Wednesday, June 13, at a Rotary Club meeting.

“We’ve always been committed to giving back to Arnold, Mo., through a variety of programs,” said Harris. “It was a great coincidence that the opportunity to purchase this minivan arose at the same time I learned about this woman’s need for transportation. We’re happy to be able to contribute our time and efforts to be able to support her and thankful to everyone at CARSTAR Arnold who helped restore the vehicle.”

