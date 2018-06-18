Body Shop Business
CARSTAR Shop Donates Vehicle to Local Woman in Need

CARSTAR Quakertown, one of four CARSTAR locations owned by the Legacy Autobody Group, recently joined with GEICO to donated a refurbished vehicle to a family in need. The vehicle, which was donated by GEICO, repaired by CARSTAR Quakertown and part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, will help Kristin and her family achieve their goal of making it possible for her son to attend kindergarten.

Kristin and her family were selected to receive the car by Keystone Opportunity Center, a Family Promise affiliate.

Photo courtesy of Melinda Rizzo and Bucks County Herald

“Having a car is definitely a plus,” said Kristin. “I just started working full-time at Walmart. Getting the kids to the babysitter and to doctor’s appointments has been hard on public transportation with all three of them. The car will definitely be a help.”

“We’ve been members of this community for years, and now as part of the CARSTAR family, we want to continue our commitment to giving back to help those in need,” said Eric Horvath, co-owner, CARSTAR Quakertown and Legacy Autobody Group. “We appreciate the support of GEICO and our local partners to make this Recycled Ride possible. And we’re delighted to be able to present it to Kristin and her family and help them improve their lives through reliable transportation.”

Recycled Rides is a nationwide community service project where members of NABC repair and donate recycled vehicles to families and service organizations. Recycled Rides recruits collision repairers, insurers, paint suppliers, parts vendors and others to contribute in their own ways.

 

