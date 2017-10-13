Body Shop Business
Franchises/CARSTAR North America
ago

CARSTAR South Broadway Opens in Lexington, Ky.

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced the opening of CARSTAR South Broadway in Lexington, Ky., owned by Kevin Rains.

CARSTAR South Broadway will provide comprehensive services ranging from full collision repair to small dent-and-ding fixes, storm-damage repair, paintless dent repair and paint jobs.

Rains owns two other CARSTAR locations: CARSTAR West Chester in West Chester, Ohio, and CARSTAR Center City in Cincinnati. He was named the CARSTAR Rookie of the Year for the United States at CARSTAR’s 2017 conference in Charlotte.

“Kevin Rains has been a tremendous new member of the CARSTAR family,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America. “We are proud of his performance and growth since he joined CARSTAR at the beginning of the year. His experience, passion for the industry and commitment to delivering the highest-quality collision repair and excellent customer service make him an ideal representative for our CARSTAR team.”

