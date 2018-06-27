CARSTAR Spring EDGE Performance Group Meeting a Success

CARSTAR announced that its spring EDGE Performance Group meeting was a success. The meeting, which took place May 21-22, 2018, was hosted by 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division at its headquarters in St. Paul, Minn.

More than 75 CARSTAR stores and some 116 store owners, managers and CARSTAR team members attended. Participants toured the 3M Innovation Center and participated in CARSTAR EDGE training led by the CARSTAR operations team. The program included updates on quality control processes, introduction of the new CARSTAR quality audit, a discussion of best practices on scheduling, and financial reviews with a focus on business improvements.

“The program, now in its fifth year, continues to drive CARSTAR’s strong performance and helps deliver the collision repair industry’s highest-quality vehicle repairs,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “It has helped many of the CARSTAR stores achieve the industry’s highest levels of operational efficiency, as well as industry-leading customer satisfaction.”

As part of the event, CARSTAR held a vendor reception with raffle prizes to raise funds benefitting the fight against cystic fibrosis. Vendor partners who supported the event included 3M, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Sherwin-Williams, Evercoat, NCS, Matrix Wand, Team Safety and Garmat.

“We’re proud to be able to partner with CARSTAR on their EDGE Performance Platform and host them at our 3M Innovation Center, where they can see 3M technology and solutions at work across a variety of industries,” said Mark Algie, strategic account manager for 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “We have worked closely with CARSTAR to develop business improvements for repair facilities, provide training on repair processes and create solutions for the ever-changing collision repair industry.”

CARSTAR hosts EDGE Performance Group (EPG) meetings routinely at locations around the country to provide hands-on training to its franchisees. CARSTAR will hold additional EDGE Performance Group meetings throughout the year in the U.S. and Canada.