CARSTAR St. Louis Business Group, Enterprise Rent-A-Car Help Fight Cystic Fibrosis

CARSTAR announced it has received a $2,500 charitable donation from Enterprise Rent-A-Car to fund research, treatment and advocacy for cystic fibrosis. The donation was in support of the companies’ ongoing exclusive partnership and was made through Enterprise Holdings Foundation.

Enterprise presented the donation to the CARSTAR St. Louis Business Group and the Driven Brands Charitable Foundation. Driven Brands is the parent company of CARSTAR.

Cystic fibrosis is a chronic, progressive and frequently fatal genetic disease primarily affecting the lungs and digestive systems in children and young adults. The average life expectancy of someone living with cystic fibrosis is 40 years. There is no cure. With help from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, CARSTAR will continue its efforts to help support the mission to cure cystic fibrosis.

“We are very thankful to our partners at Enterprise Holdings for their support of the Driven Brands Charitable Foundation and our support of cystic fibrosis research and treatment,” said Kerry Woodson, owner of CARSTAR Jungerman and a member of the CARSTAR St. Louis Business Group. “We are proud to offer Enterprise Rent-A-Car vehicles exclusively at our St. Louis locations, and we appreciate the long relationship we have had with them.”

