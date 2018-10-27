CARSTAR to Exhibit at 2018 SEMA Show

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

CARSTAR has announced that it will be hosting an exhibit on the 2018 SEMA Show floor in the Performance Pavilion at booth no. 53030.

The SEMA Show is the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world. It draws the industry’s brightest minds and hottest products to one place, the Las Vegas Convention Center. In addition, the SEMA Show provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events and networking opportunities. The 2017 SEMA Show drew more than 70,000 domestic and international buyers. The displays are segmented into 12 sections, including a New Products Showcase where nearly 3,000 newly introduced parts, tools and components are featured.

“Automotive influencers from around the world all gather in Las Vegas for the SEMA Show, and we want to expand CARSTAR’s presence in this dynamic environment,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “While we have attended the SEMA Show for years, our stepped-up involvement as an exhibitor will allow us more opportunities to meet with our franchisee partners, vendor affiliates and potential new store owners. It is an exciting time for us at CARSTAR as the network is growing at rapid pace and we are grateful to participate in the SEMA Show as it will help us accelerate this momentum into the coming year.”

Show attendees interested in learning more about opportunities with the CARSTAR network may contact Lauren Schoonover at [email protected] to arrange appointments with the CARSTAR leadership team.