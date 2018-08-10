CARSTAR Vendor Partners Host Interactive Expo for CARSTAR Franchise Partners
During the Momentum 2018 CARSTAR Conference in Calgary, Alberta, CARSTAR’s vendor partners hosted a trade show that gave franchise partners the opportunity to explore the latest collision repair technologies, solutions and resources offered through the CARSTAR program.
More than 60 vendor partners and resource providers participated in the event, including Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division, National Coatings and Supplies, AkzoNobel, Color Compass, Enterprise Holdings, Inc., and more. At the event, CARSTAR franchise partners had an opportunity to visit with the exhibiting companies, learn more about the new products, innovative technologies and resources offered, and enjoy refreshments and lunch.
In addition, CARSTAR franchise partners had an opportunity to saddle up on a mechanical bull to test their rodeo skills and raise money for CARSTAR’s charitable efforts to support cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.
“This is a great opportunity for our CARSTAR franchise partners to see what’s new in the industry – from technology to tools, paint, uniforms, computer platforms – franchise partners learned a lot about innovative solutions for their businesses,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “We offer a big ‘thank you’ to our vendor partners for their support of this event. Without them, it would not be possible.”
As part of the event, CARSTAR recognized the anniversaries and accomplishments of some of its longest-tenured franchise partners in the United States and Canada. They honored more than 43 Canadian and 47 U.S. facilities for their continued participation in the CARSTAR network.
Five-Year Anniversaries
10-Year Anniversaries
15-Year Anniversaries
20-Year Anniversaries
25-Year Anniversaries
