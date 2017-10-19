CARSTAR Wally’s Auto Body Pays Tribute to Vietnam Veterans

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts has a long tradition of honoring the nation’s military members, and CARSTAR Wally’s Auto Body in Des Plaines, Ill., continued that recognition this month with a unique tribute to Vietnam Veterans in the region.

CARSTAR Wally’s Auto Body helped host “The Wall that Heals,” a traveling exhibit featuring the only authentic, 50-percent-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans’ Wall in Washington, D.C.

The event was held at Lake Park on Lake Opeka.

As part of the event, there was a flyover by a military helicopter, a military rescue demonstration and a candlelight vigil. CARSTAR created a special tribute featuring small Army soldiers that visitors could take to remind them of the veterans’ contributions. More than 1,800 of the Army soldiers were distributed during the three-day event.

“This was such a unique, special experience,” said Sherri Slater, owner and president, CARSTAR Wally’s Auto Body. “I spend a lot of time volunteering and raising money for our veterans. The three days of this event have been some of the most touching and important days to me, from helping families locate their loved one’s names, to tearing up while listening to the Vietnam veterans in attendance and watching them find their buddy’s names on the wall. I took my son and my husband, and they were so very thankful to have an opportunity to participate.”