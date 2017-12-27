CARSTAR West Coast Collision Center Opens as First CARSTAR Location in Riverside, Calif.

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced the opening of CARSTAR West Coast Collision Center in Riverside, Calif., owned by Mark Shackleford.

CARSTAR West Coast Collision Center offers free collision repair estimates, state-of-the-art unibody and frame repair equipment, expert color matching, towing assistance, vehicle pick-up and delivery, a nationwide warranty for most repairs, and takes pride in offering a clean, inviting environment.

The certified technicians at CARSTAR West Coast Collision Center are trained to work on all makes and models and participate in ongoing education programs on the latest vehicle technologies and materials.

“We continue to expand our presence in Southern California and are proud to welcome CARSTAR West Coast Collision Center and owner Mark Shackleford to our CARSTAR family,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR North America. “Our first location in the Inland Empire will provide the highest-quality collision repairs and excellent customer service for drivers in the region.”