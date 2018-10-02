CARSTAR Wins Best Auto Body Shop in Wichita for Third Consecutive Year

CARSTAR Collision Specialists in Wichita, Kansas, was voted the first-place winner for “Best Auto Body Repair Shop” in the Transportation category in a Reader’s Choice Competition by the Wichita Eagle newspaper. This is the third year in a row CARSTAR was chosen by the Wichita Eagle.

The 2018 Reader’s Choice Competition is sponsored by the local newspaper. Each year, the publisher collects votes on the “best” businesses and services in Wichita. The 175 categories range from transportation, food, entertainment, health to service providers. This was the eighth year of the competition.

“We are excited that our shops were chosen the best body shops in Wichita once again,” said Greg Petersen, owner, CARSTAR Collision Specialists East and CARSTAR Collision Specialists West. “Our dedicated staff at our two Wichita locations provide quality repairs and take the stress out of having an accident. We are honored that our customers voted for us.”

The Reader’s Choice competition is a pure, audited, popular vote. It is Wichita’s largest and most established contest. Online voting was done July 20 through Aug. 13th. More than 87,000 Wichita Eagle readers cast their votes. A special online directory announced the winners on Sept. 21. A newsprint tabloid on Sept. 28 will publish lists of all the winners and favorites chosen.

CARSTAR Collision Specialists also received the Integrity Award Winner in 2013 from the Better Business Bureau.