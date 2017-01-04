Carubba Collision Continues Central New York Expansion

Joseph Carubba, president and CEO of Carubba Collision Corp., announced that Carubba Collision has acquired and is now operating the former Scavo’s Body Shop in Oneonta, N.Y., which has been in operation for the past 65 years. Former proprietor Richard Gravlin, who is retiring after many years in the auto body business, will continue to be an advocate for the new Carubba Collision operation.

Carubba Collision’s new Oneonta location will retain the 15 employees who previously worked for Scavo’s Body Shop and will add 10 more people once the facility’s expansion plans are completed. The new facility will also include an Enterprise Rent-A-Car operation on site. Also included on site will be multiple insurance companies to handle all customer claims.

“Our expansion into Oneonta is a very exciting opportunity for our company,” said Carubba. “Oneonta and Otsego County are great communities, and we are looking forward to having Carubba Collision become an integral part of a growing area. It is our desire to bring that same high level of quality auto body service to south central New York that our customers have enjoyed for so many years in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Onondaga and Chemung Counties.”

Carubba‘s Central New York District Manager, Yves J. Pierre-Louis, will oversee operations at the new Oneonta facility.

Over the past few months, Carubba Collision has increased its footprint in Central New York by adding two new operations and locations. They now have nine locations with 12 production facilities.